In this Beloit Daily News File Photo, (From left): Emma Nieva, Santa Claus and Alyssa Gulik chat at last year’s Rockton Christmas Walk. The event returns to its weekend format kicking off from Dec. 3 through Dec. 5.
Good ole Saint Nick has been making his way around the Rock County area in places like Beloit, Rockton (Illinois) and Janesville. From now until Christmas Day there are still plenty of chances for you and yours to meet Santa and tell him what’s on your wishlist this Christmas or simply get a photo with him.
Here are some upcoming Santa appearances:
BELOITWalnut Creek Apparel & Gifts at 408 E. Grand Ave. in Beloit will host Santa Claus from noon—2 p.m. on Dec. 23.
JANESVILLEThe Sugar Exchange at 119 N. Main St. in Janesville will have Santa stop by three more times this month. On Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.—3 p.m.; Dec. 18 from 1—5 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 1—5 p.m. Santa will be at the sweet shop for pictures.
Fast Eddy’s Bar & Grill at 1704 Rockport Road will have the big jolly guy from 1—2 p.m. on Dec. 17. Musician Cyndi will perform from 1—3 p.m. that day, too. The bar will have free chocolate and cookies for children.
Basics Cooperative Natural Foods at 1711 Lodge Drive will have a “Singing Santa” event Dec. 17 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Tiny Town Indoor Playground at 1824 Lafayette St. will hold a “Cookies with Santa” event Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.
Barkley’s Burgers, Brews and Dawgs at 2710 W. Court St. will have Santa from 5—8 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Bessie’s Diner at 1716 W. Airport Road will host Santa meet and greets Dec. 22-23 from 7 a.m.—2 p.m. No reservations are needed for this event.
The Barn on Prairie at 5828 S. County Road G has a “Breakfast with Santa” event set for 9 a.m.—noon on Dec. 22. The event space is partnering with Perfectly Seasoned Catering for the meal. Tickets are available online at facebook.com/thebarnonprairie.
ROCKTON, ILL.Williams Tree Farm at 4661 Yale Bridge Road in Rockton, Illinois, will have Santa visiting Dec. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. each day.
ROSCOE, ILL.Kids SPOT at 9461 N. 2nd St. in Roscoe, Illinois, will have Santa from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. on Dec. 18. More information can be found at kidsspot.com.
ROCKFORD, ILL.CherryVale Mall at 7200 Harrison Blvd. has pictures with Santa every day from now until Dec. 24. Mall hours are as follows: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.—7 p.m.; Friday through Saturday 11 a.m.—8 p.m.; Sunday noon—6 p.m.; and Dec. 24 has special hours from 10 a.m.—1 p.m. and 2 -4 p.m.
Kegel Harley Davidson at 7125 Harrison Ave. will have Santa from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on Dec. 16.