ROCKTON—The inside of the Rockton Township Historical Society looks as if Santa has been there already and left a huge display behind.
And with just about everything imaginable featured for Christmas laid out for the public’s perusal, Society board members say they will be ready for the next big event.
“Santa’s Attic Sale is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” said Linda Sonneson, Board Secretary.
The annual sale is set for Nov. 12 and 13 and Nov. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both weekends at 529 Green St.
On a recent weekday, volunteers worked unpacking boxes and arranging holiday items on shelves and tables. The items have been collected, donated and stored all year.
Probably the biggest collector for the annual sale is Sonneson.
“I go to sales and then I go back later and get what doesn’t sell,” she said.
“July is especially a good time to find Christmas items because people aren’t thinking about Christmas then,” she said.
And she goes prepared.
“I go with boxes, tissue paper and containers,” she said.
What does she do with the stuff she finds?
“I take it home and empty my garage of the cars and put a tarp down,” she said.
Then with the help of her husband things that may need fixing get fixed, washed, wrapped in tissue paper and placed in a box, labeled and stored for the annual sale.
Her son has a storage unit where she can store some of those treasures.
While those efforts may seem like a lot of work: “Some people collect things; this is my fun,” Sonneson said.
But then there is the work of moving everything over to the Green Street museum, unpacking, arranging and pricing.
“We try to have everything nice. It is a lot of work, but I enjoy it and fortunately I can still do it,” Sonneson said.
Besides her contributions to the sale, other people donate items to the Society as well.
Among the many classic and vintage things on sale are: dishes, glassware, cookie jars, music boxes, snowmen, textiles, smaller Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, nativity scenes, village pieces and more.
The Rockton Township Historical Society is run by volunteers and was formed in 1952 to prevent the demolition of the Stephen Mack home in the Macktown Forest Preserve, according to its history. In August of 1993, the “Grout House” dating back to 1850 at 529 Green St. was purchased for additional museum space. Two additions have since been completed: the Carriage House in 1999 and the expansion to that along with the connector to the house in 2003.
Funds generated from Santa’s Attic Sale help pay for building maintenance and expenses at the site.
For more information, call 815-624-8200.