ROSCOE - The Roscoe Police Department will step up traffic safety patrols before and after the July 4 holiday.
Increased patrols will take place from June 17 to July 6, according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department.
Residents are urged to be safe and sober when they travel during the upcoming holiday period. Police suggest designating a sober driver if you will be taking part in alcoholic beverages. Also, don't let friends or family drive drunk. People also are encouraged to report drunk drivers.
Safety patrols are possible through the Click It or Ticket program which derives funding through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.