ROSCOE TOWNSHIP—A heated race for elected position in Roscoe Township ended with the slate of independent candidates defeating the Right for Roscoe slate of candidates.
Bob Nowicki defeated Ryan Rydell for the position of Township Supervisor. Nowicki received 1,200 votes compared to Rydell’s 905 votes.
In the race for township clerk, incumbent Gary Blascoe defeated Shelly Taylor with Blascoe receiving 1,129 votes to Taylor’s 958 votes.
Incumbent highway commissioner Steve Scheier received 1,099 votes to challenger Greg Ragan’s 993 votes.
In the race for Roscoe Township Trustees, the independent slate of candidates won with Elizabeth Lindquist receiving the most votes of 1,138. She was followed by Chuck Gilbert who received 1,049 votes. Phil Rhymer received 1,043 votes and Pat Henderson rounded out the field of winners with 1,020 votes.
Challengers in the Right for Roscoe group included Joseph Zammuto with 970 votes, Scott Sallinger with 934 votes, Steve Cannell with 913 votes and Ilene Frazer with 892 votes.