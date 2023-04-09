ROSCOE — Do you have old photos of Roscoe? If so, the Roscoe Township Historical Society wants to see them.
The Society is hosting a photo scanning event from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on April 15 and 16 at the new Roscoe Community Center, 4562 Hononegah Road.
Ideally, photos would be of people and places that no longer exist or community events such as the fall festival, said Society President Laura McAffee Zwart.
No appointment is necessary, but those with the Society would like to limit the number of photos to 10 per person. If someone has more, special arrangements can be made.
For more information, people can contact McAffee Zwart at 815-299-0487 or email her at blzwart@aol.com.
The photos will be used to start a photo archive. McAffee Zwart noted the Roscoe Fall Festival dates back to 1810, once boasting pageants, the parade, livestock and baseball tournaments.
Photos will be accepted up to the 1980s and 1990s if they show images of events impacting Roscoe history.
The photo scanning event will coincide with the grand opening of the new Roscoe Community Center, with a ribbon-cutting set for at 9:30 a.m. on April 15.
The Roscoe Township Historical Society has made significant progress on its ongoing project to restore the Robert. J. Cross Homestead with plans for it to become a home for the Roscoe Township Historical Society.
The 1940s annex—an addition to the historic house—has been completely gutted. Phil Rhymer has done significant construction work and new windows and doors have been added.
The nearby and newly constructed community center is run by Roscoe Township. The township will manage the center and the grounds, which will become Founder’s Park.
There are plans for future development of the property. The township received a grant from the State of Illinois to cover a good portion of the work to be done. The Township leases the house back to the Society, with the Society in charge of renovations on the homestead.
McAffee Zwart said the homestead will offer meeting space and historical displays when completed. It is being renovated in stages as funding is available. The Society is collecting donations and will need about $150,000 to finish renovations. The hope is to paint the homestead this summer.
The house, built in the 1840s, will eventually be restored to represent the late 1800s time period. It first belonged to Robert J. Cross before his daughter Margaret McAffee and her family lived there. McAffee Zwart is a descendent, and she noted her father was born in the home. It sold in 1942 to another family.
Robert J. Cross came to the region in 1835, becoming the first non-native, permanent settler of what is now Roscoe Township. He represented Winnebago County at the State’s first constitutional convention. He served several years in the Illinois General Assembly and helped write the State’s current constitution.
The Roscoe Historical Society launched in 2019. Since inception, it’s held a cemetery walk; a presentation on schools in Roscoe Township, including one-room schoolhouses; an antique sale; and presentations on the history of the Roscoe Congregational and Roscoe Methodist Church.
Plans are underway for an antique sale and a presentation of the Native Americans that were in Roscoe Township prior to white settlers.
For more information, visit https://roscoehistory.org.