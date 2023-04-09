Cross Homestead
Roscoe Township Historical Society President Laura McAffee Zwart stands in front of the Robert. J. Cross Homestead, which is undergoing renovation at 4562 Hononegah Road.The Society is planning a historic photo scanning event from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on April 15 and 16 at the new Roscoe Community Center.

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

ROSCOE — Do you have old photos of Roscoe? If so, the Roscoe Township Historical Society wants to see them.

The Society is hosting a photo scanning event from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on April 15 and 16 at the new Roscoe Community Center, 4562 Hononegah Road.