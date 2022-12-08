Roscoe to host holiday celebration Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSCOE - A Community Holiday Celebration will be held 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday at Main Street Square in Roscoe.The event will include a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., music at Kinnikinick School at 5410 Pine Lane, hot cocoa, food trucks offering tasty treats and games for children. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Plans made for truck stop in South Beloit Two Beloit residents accused of multiple drug offenses Beloit City Council rejects proposals to remove stop signs South Beloit police officer will retire after 20 years Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime