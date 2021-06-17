ROSCOE—Avani Joshi is working hard to be named among the very top spellers in the country.
A recent eighth-grade graduate of Roscoe Middle School, Avani first realized her passion for spelling in the fourth grade when she watched a Scripps National Spelling Bee on TV, she said.
Since then she has been entering school spelling bees and more.
She placed fourth in the Boone/Winnebago counties regional competition in 2018 and she again placed fourth when she was in fifth grade. This year, by spelling “arietta” correctly in the sixth round of a spelling bee, she earned her way to semi-final national competition.
Avani, 13, is now among just 30 students from across the country who will compete in the next event.
The event is set for June 27 when Scripps will hold a virtual spelling bee for the remaining 30 entrants. Of those, the top 10 will then go on to Orlando, Florida for the final July 8 spelling bee at the Walt Disney World Resort. The event is to be broadcast on ESPN.
When asked why the subject has such a spell over her, Avani was ready with answers.
“It’s innate; it drives me to do my best,” she said.
When asked if she gets nervous before a spelling bee, Avani said yes.
But, she also works on being calm by doing deep breathing and keeping confident in her ability, she said.
As June 27 draws near, the speller is working to keep her skills sharp.
“I use a lot of study tools including the dictionary,” she said.
When asked what advice she would give to others wanting to participate in spelling bees she offered: “Work hard and dream big. You have to work hard and believe in your ability.”
The Kinnikinnick Community Consolidated School District wishes Avani the best in her efforts, said Keli Freedlund, Kinnikinnick Superintendent.
“The Kinnikinnick District, teachers, staff and students are 100% behind Avani as she reaches for her dream, proving that hard work always pays off,” Freedlund said.