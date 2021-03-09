ROSCOE—The Roscoe Police Department will be stepping up traffic enforcement as St. Patrick’s Day draws near.
Not only will Roscoe officers be on the lookout for alcohol and drug impaired motorists, but the will be enforcing speeding and seatbelt laws.
The department urges those who plan to have a few drinks to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day have a designated driver so they can get home safely.
The St. Patrick’s Day Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over patrols receive funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.