ROCKFORD - A Roscoe man was sentenced to eight years in prison for a sexual assault and battery that occurred in March of 2019.
Robert E. Guerrero, 25, was found guilty on Feb. 27 following a bench trial in Winnebago County Circuit Court of one count of sexual assault and three counts of domestic battery. On Friday, he was sentenced for those crimes.
The Roscoe Police Department was made aware of the sexual assault and battery in a Roscoe apartment in April of 2019. After Guerrero was identified as the prime suspect, a warrant for his arrest was issued on May 6.
He faced a possible sentence of six to 15 years in prison for the sexual assault charge.
