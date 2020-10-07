ROCKFORD—A Roscoe man was indicted by a grand jury sitting in Rockford for the charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Tyler Sterling, 30, was arrested on Sept. 24 when Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies pulled him over on South Alpine Road near Newburg Road. Deputies reportedly found methamphetamine in the vehicle.
Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine is a Class X felony punishable by nine to 40 years in prison.
Sterling is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Nov. 4.