ROSCOE—Garbage collection fees will increase by a significant amount in the Village of Roscoe beginning in the new year, as the village enters into a new five-year contract for waste disposal.
Effective Jan. 1, the rate for residential waste collection will be $25.50 per month. The new rate is part of the five-year contract with the Waste Management company.
“The village is aware that this new agreement represents a significant increase from the previous rate of $15 per month—a rate that was negotiated in late 2017 and which went into effect at the start of 2018,” stated a news release from the Village of Roscoe. “Since that time, there have been a number of market variables that have driven up the cost of waste collection. Fuel and labor cost have risen, inflation in general has had a significant toll on operating costs, there has been a 20 to 25% increase in residential waste volume, and perhaps most significantly, the entire recycling industry has shifted dramatically over the past five years resulting in significantly increased cost to collection companies.”
The previous five-year waste disposal contract expires on Dec. 31. Village officials requested bids from waste disposal companies, but only two companies serve the Winnebago County region—Waste Management and Rock River Disposal. Waste management’s bid of $25.50 per month for residential collection was lower than Rock River Disposal’s bid of $26.90 per month.
The service provided by Waste management will include weekly collection and allow for one bulk item per week. It also includes bi-weekly collection of recyclable material and seasonal collection of yard waste.