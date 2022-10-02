Nicole Walker and Angela Schmidt were happy to pour a few samples of beer from Pig Minds Brew Pub in Loves Park during the Hanz Brew Fest at Settlers Park in Rockton on Saturday. More than 90 beers were available to sample at the fest.
ROCKTON—Visitors to Hanz Brew Fest could sample many beers, including one with a hint of grapefruit in it. They also could sample wine, cigars, pizza and burgers during the fundraising event held Saturday in Settlers Park.
“It’s a good day for beer,” said Brian Hansmeier, organizer of the event.
He was happy with the crowds that were showing up for the event and with the sunny warm weather.
“To have an event like this you need the weather, you need the product and you need the people,” Hansmeier said.
The event raises money for scholarships for Hononegah High School students, but it also is held in memory of Hansmeier’s brother, Todd Hansmeier, who was a homicide victim in 2014.
Hanz Brew Fest was not held for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event returned this year with a few new additions.
One new addition was a wine sampling booth run by After the Vine, a wine tasting bar and retail store in Rockton.
Connie Kieffer, owner of After the Vine, said she brought 30 wines for people to sample in Settlers Park. At her shop, which faces the park, she has more than 400 wines to offer customers.
Kieffer opened After the Vine in September of 2021.
“We just thought it would fit well in the community,” she said.
Another new addition was a cigar tent run by Strike the Box Pipes and Cigars of New Milford, Illinois.
Alan Carlson, said his wife works for the Village of Rockton and through her, brew fest organizers got in touch with him to see if he would offer his products at the fest this year.
“I thought it would be a good match—beer and cigars,” Carlson said. “So far it’s been a good day.”
Across the park, many different beers were being sampled by customers. Nicole Walker and Angela Schmidt were offering brews from the Pig Minds brew pub located in nearby Loves Park. They said a favored beer seemed to be the Death Grip IPA.
At another tent, people were sampling the various brews from Urban Chestnut Brewery in St. Louis, Missouri, including a Grapefruit Radler, which seemed to pique the curiosity of several beer lovers. Urban Chestnut also offered Pilsner, Oktoberfest and IPA brews for people to sample.
For the hungry crowds, there were food trucks offering a selection of food, such as Veebo’s pizza and Frybabies burgers and hot dogs.
There also were three bands performing in the park during the fest.