ROCKTON—The Village of Rockton has set Trick or Treating hours for 5—7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Those taking part are urged to follow Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for Trick or Treating. Some guidelines include all those taking part, including those giving out treats, wear face coverings. A Halloween mask does not constitute a proper cloth face covering. People are urged to stay six feet apart and treats should not be eaten until everyone has a chance to wash their hands. Those trick or treating in groups should be of the same household.
For further information on Trick or Treat guidelines, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/halloween-guidance.