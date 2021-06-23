ROCKTON — Dan Enderle pulled tomato plants out of his backyard garden Wednesday morning, unsure whether it would be safe to eat the home-grown produce.
Jeremy Oster’s family still hasn’t returned home, whilst he continues to clean up the house and seek answers along with other citizens.
Sara Ciarpaglini, who has survived severe burns in the past, spent several days isolated indoors last week and is grateful that she and her children are safe.
In the wake of the Chemtool fire, residents in Rockton are settling back into their homes after emergency evacuation orders were lifted on June 18—but a number of citizens say they deserve more transparent answers about any possible long-term health implications as a result of the fire.
“My soil has been amazing for growing things, and now it is potentially contaminated, which is devastating,” Enderle said. “We came back home Friday and just starting scrubbing.”
During the initial moments after the fire erupted at the Chemtool facility in the Town of Rockton on June 14, Enderle said he was having coffee on his porch around 7:30 a.m. He is a teacher and is on summer break.
Enderle recalled hearing loud bangs and thought it was garbage trucks around the corner. Then he saw the giant plume of black smoke rising over the suburban tree line. Pieces of debris started falling from the sky.
His family immediately began packing their bags and making preparations in case they had to leave. When the evacuation order was announced for residents in a one-mile radius of the Chemtool plant, they left home to stay with some friends in Roscoe for a few days.
Enderle said he is grateful for support from friends, family and a local kennel owner who each helped take care of their four dogs for a few days.
Local cleanup crews came through the neighborhood late last week to remove large chunks of debris. Enderle used a magnet to pick up some smaller flakes of the unidentified material. The firm Clean Harbors has been contracted to clean debris from the fire from area properties.
Also, the Winnebago County Health Department has offered guidance on what steps should be taken in cleaning and inspecting properties impacted by the fire. Information can be found at the website www.wchd.org/fire.
Some of the neighbors have been out mowing their lawn. Others have attended a local citizens group meeting and said they experienced nose bleeds or other symptoms. He was helping out a relative with cleaning their pool and experienced a skin rash.
Enderle said he has gotten the impression from area health officials that everything is fine, but he would like to learn more information.
“But for those who were evacuated, we felt it wasn’t fine. We’re just hoping that we get answers so we can take the correct mitigation to protect ourselves,” Enderle said.
Ciarpaglini said when the fire broke out, it triggered painful memories and also left her concerned about others’ safety and any environmental impact.
“I was just hoping that other houses weren’t going to catch on fire,” Ciarpaglini said. “It feels like the whole town is covered in slime.”
She saw a photo online of a frog that had apparently been hit by debris and had what looked like chemical burns on its body.
Her mother was headed over to the bank with some close friends at the time, and Ciarpaglini said her mother fainted when she saw the smoke.
Ciarpaglini shut all the doors and windows of her home and stayed put with her children, closely monitoring the situation. A lifelong resident of Rockton, she said it was a scary event to witness.
“What’s more concerning to me is what we can’t see. I want everyone to be safe and see no one get hurt,” Ciarpaglini said. “Let’s move forward. Let’s figure out why this happened.”
Oster answered a phone call June 14 from a relative who lives in Milwaukee asking if he was safe.
Confused, he looked outside and saw the cloud of smoke. He immediately wondered why local sirens weren’t going off.
His family went to Monroe, Wisconsin to stay with relatives, in hotels and at area campgrounds during the meantime. Among their initial concerns was to stay far enough away in case of changes in wind direction.
Oster has asthma and other breathing troubles, so he has been wearing a respirator mask every time he stops back at the house to do laundry and clean up. He visited his doctor and said he was treated for symptoms of asthma exacerbated by chemical inhalation.
“I’m encouraging other people not to wait to see their doctor,” Oster said.
He remains concerned about the local air quality and whether their housing value will go down. His family is considering moving away to be closer to one of his daughters, who is serving with the U.S. military in Alaska.
“We’re still not home. We don’t plan on going home anytime soon. We might move,” Oster said.
During the last couple weeks, Oster said family members have graciously offered assistance as his family has doled out money for hotels and other expenses related to the evacuation.
Oster said he, like many other citizens, wants to receive more transparent answers about the cause of the fire, any long-term health effects and how similar disasters could be prevented in the future.
Lubrizol, the owners of Chemtool have offered to reimburse people who had to evacuate due to to fire. Claim forms for reimbursement can be found on the web site at www.lubrizol.com/Rockton. Forms must by filed by Oct. 31 and the form includes the following statement: “Depending on the amount of your claim, Chemtool reserves the right to require you to execute a release of claims against Chemtool prior to making any payment.”