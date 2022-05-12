ROCKTON—After 27 years, Rockton Police Chief Stephen Dickson, is retiring in June.
“I began my law enforcement career in Loves Park, as a police officer in 1981,” said Dickson, whose retirement will be effective June 3. “Prior to that and while still in high school I earned my EMT-A rating and finished basic training for the North Park Fire Department where I served as a volunteer for five years.”
Dickson started in Rockton on May 6, 1995 as patrol sergeant. He was later promoted to lieutenant in 1998. In a few short years he was promoted to deputy chief in 2001 and then to the chief of police in 2002.
He has worked with the surrounding communities and police departments.
“I have known Chief Dickson for over 20 years,” said Adam Truman, South Beloit chief of police. “We have worked very well together over the years. I would describe him as a true professional. He’s very knowledgeable and a person you can lean on for advice.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with him professionally and also had the opportunity to hang out socially,” Truman said. “He’s a very down-to-earth person and easy to talk to. Some of my favorite memories would include hanging out with him at the IACP (International Association of Chiefs of Police) conferences in San Diego and New Orleans.”
“He is intelligent, funny and brutally honest,” said Jamie Evans, Village of Roscoe chief of police.
When asked if he would like to thank or credit anyone, he was hesitant because he didn’t want to leave anyone out.
“My family has always supported me, Darryl Lindberg was my first chief in Loves Park and I learned a lot from him. Dale Adams (former Rockton Village President) believed in me from the start, convinced me to stick around and eventually appointed me as chief. We had a great relationship for many years,” Dickson said. “Mayor (Rockton Village President) John Peterson and I have worked together for many years along with several citizens that served as village trustees. All our officers and staff. Deputy Chief Matt Hollinger has worked alongside me the past 27 years in many capacities and has been invaluable in helping accomplish our goals and objectives.”
Dickson’s peers wish him the best of luck going forward.
“I don’t think anyone was surprised when he announced his retirement,” Truman said. “He’s had a very honorable career and this is a well deserved retirement.”
“I hope he has a great retirement,” Evans noted.
Dickson has plans to take it easy after retirement.
“I’m looking forward to not having to be somewhere every day,” Dickson said. “There are a lot of home projects, some travel and I’m still racing at Rockford Speedway.”
The almost retired police chief reflects back on his career.
“You can’t have success without failure and I’ve experienced both. Having learned from the failures lead us to success,” Dickson said. “After nearly 40 years in the business, 20 of those have been as chief. I would say that’s a successful career.”