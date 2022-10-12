Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell speak at news conference Wednesday on new free Narcan vending machines available in downtown Rockford, Illinois.
ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and Health Department on Wednesday announced the installation of Narcan vending machines which members of the public can have access to in order to assist those who suffer a drug overdose.
The announcement was made during a news conference held at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.
The two Narcan vending machines are located at the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St. in Rockford and at 420 W. State St., where Rockford Crime Stoppers is located. To access the Narcan, individuals can simply look for their zip code, a number will be displayed next to it that you can press and the medication will drop for you to then grab.
For example, at the Criminal Justice Center, if you live in zip code 61111, you can simply press “42” which will then trigger the machine to work and dispense the medication.
Caruana said the police department uses Narcan on a regular basis and the machines will be able to assist in saving lives in the county. The vending machines were purchased through a grant from the National Center for State Courts, Caruana noted.
“Narcan, Naloxone vending machines were one of the harm reduction activities implemented by the Regional Justice Opioid Initiative from the Bureau of Justice,” Martell said, during the news conference. “The first location was in L.A. County in 2019. In its first nine months, it distributed more than 20,000 doses.”
Martell also said that this initiative helps reduce the stigma associated with seeking help for those with addictions.
There are two doses per box of Narcan Nasal Spray, or Naloxone HCl nasal spray. Each dose is 4 mg (milligrams). The Narcan at the 650 W. State St. location has an expiration date of Feb. 2025. Some warnings on the box include: “do not test devices or open boxes before use; check product expiration date before use; and store below 77 degrees Fahrenheit.
What is still unknown is how the new program will impact the community, Martell said.
“While the jail has partnered with us, we’re asking for some additional information from our community,” she said.
Martell said those who use the vending machines are asked to register through the website, provide contact information and respond to surveys that ask them about the medication use. Individuals can remain anonymous when filling out survey information.
Opioid overdose deaths have increased in Winnebago County in the last three years. Martell said in 2019, there were 103 opioid deaths; in 2020, there were 157; in 2021, there were 147.
“We’ve been hovering in the air not having a significant decrease, but a little bit of a bump up and a little bit back down,” Martell said.
It was also noted that around 8,000 inmates at the Winnebago County Jail have been given Narcan training and those who leave the jail are given free Narcan if needed.
“Deaths from opioid overdoses are preventable deaths,” Martell said. “We need to take precautions when prescribing opioids. We need to remember that anyone can save a life and every life is worth saving. So, we encourage the community to use the Naloxone vending machines and provide us with the information so we can serve our community better.”
In Beloit there were 40 non-fatal overdoses in the city in 2021 and in 2022 there have been 15 non-fatal overdoses so far.. Lt. Chris Eberhardt spoke of these statistics at the Families Fighting Addiction event Oct. 9
In 2021 there were 14 fatal overdoses in Beloit and this year, there already have been 14 overdose deaths.
More information on administering Narcan can be found at narcan.com.