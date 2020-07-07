ROCKFORD—A Rockford man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on July 5.
Jimiros Reed, 23, died due to a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.
Rockford police were called to the orton Keyes Housing Development in the 500 block of Score Street at about 12:30 a.m. regarding a shots fired report. Reed was found at the scene and was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center where he died.
The Rockford Police Department is investigating the shooting death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.