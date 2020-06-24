ROCKFORD - The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department located a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from Adams County, Wisconsin, and a Rockford man faces charges of kidnapping and other offenses.
Nicholas M. Seymour, 28, faces possible charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, unlawful restraint and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
On Saturday, the sheriff's department was contacted by the Adams County Sheriff's Department to assist in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. After an investigation, the girl was found in a residence in the 6100 block of Myrtle Lane in Winnebago County, according to the news release.
Seymour was arrested and is being held at the Winnebago County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.