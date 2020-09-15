ROCKFORD—A Rockford man faces charges after fleeing an Illinois State Trooper and struggling with the officer.
Tyronn M. Smith, 18, of Rockford, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a peace officer and unlawful possession of a firearm.
At about 5:10 p.m. on Monday, an Illinois State Trooper tried to stop a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Illinois Route 2 near 15th Avenue. Smith was the driver and he increased speed to avoid the officer, according to a state police news release.
A short time later, Smith crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Route 2 and Knowlton Street and fled on foot. A brief foot pursuit ensued, and the trooper attempted to take Smith into custody. A physical altercation occurred and Smith fled the scene again on foot.
At approximately 5:28 p.m., with the assistance of the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Smith was taken into custody. A weapon was later recovered on the scene. The state trooper sustained minor injuries. Smith did not require medical attention, according to the news release.
Smith is being held in the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford and is awaiting a bond hearing.