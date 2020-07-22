ROCKFORD - A search warrant was issued Wednesday at the home of a Rockford man accused of child pornography offenses. The home also is a licensed daycare facility, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
A 50-count criminal complaint was filed against Matthew David Spataro, 27, accusing him of dissemination and possession of child pornography, according to the news release.
On June 30, the Illinois State Police conducted an online investigation into people who offered to share child pornography. Spataro was identified as a suspect in this investigation. The Illinois Crimes Against Children, a division of the Attorney General's Office, conducted a forensic examination of internet files and concluded they contained child pornography.
A warrant was executed at Spataro's residence on Calvados Circle in Rockford, which is a licensed daycare. Spataro is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court today.
