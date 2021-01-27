CHICAGO — The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) did not make a preliminary decision on Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino project proposal following a meeting on Wednesday, with the board poised to potentially issue its first ruling next week.
On Wednesday, the gaming board heard pitches from 815 Entertainment and Hard Rock International regarding the $310 million project that is proposed for the former site of the Clock Tower Resort in Rockford adjacent to Interstate 39/90.
The pitch comes as the gaming board is required to make a ruling on a preliminary suitability determination, just one of the many steps needed in the rigorous approval process.
IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter told project officials on Wednesday the gaming board would meet in closed session on Feb. 4 to weigh the preliminary suitability determination before returning to open session to vote.
The Hard Rock proposal claims the project would create between 800 and 1,000 permanent jobs. The plan calls for 64,000 square feet of gaming space, a 1,600-seat capacity entertainment venue along with three full-service restaurants and three bars. During construction, if approved, Hard Rock would seek an additional license to operate a temporary casino at Giovanni’s restaurant near the Hard Rock site.
During the presentation, 815 Entertainment Director Daniel Fischer estimated that $150 to $200 million in revenue is expected from the casino.
Meanwhile, the Ho-Chunk Nation’s proposal for a casino-resort in Beloit remains under review by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The project received approval from the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) last spring and Evers is required to make a two-part determination regarding the project.
The two-part process is required on gaming fee-to-trust acquisitions and includes a portion for the gaming concurrence and the acceptance of land-to-trust status.
Ho-Chunk Nation Public Information Officer Ryan Greendeer said he felt confident the governor could decide in March or April.
“We are in the home stretch now,” Greendeer said. “The excitement is palpable.”
Greendeer said the tribe recently completed a feasibility study for the project due to the impact of COVID-19.
“We are past the concept stage and the design team is doing some work ahead of site evaluation,” Greendeer said. “We are still looking at the full build-out and the feasibility study will have us looking at the longevity as far as phasing the development goes.”
The Beloit casino-resort, set to be constructed in phases, could include a 139,700 square-foot casino, 175,000 square-foot retail outlet, 300-room hotel, 40,000 square-foot water park with supporting convention center and restaurants projected to create approximately 1,985 full-time jobs.
Greendeer stressed that the tribe did not view the Rockford casino project as adversarial competition.
“We see the Rockford project as complementary to the area’s tourism industry,” Greendeer said. “It’s going to make the region a powerhouse for tourism.”