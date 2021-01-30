Rockton Mobil

The Mobil gas station and convenience store at 111 N. Blackhawk Blvd. in Rockton was robbed Friday afternoon. Rockton police are continuing their investigation of the robbery.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

ROCKTON - Rockton police are investigating a robbery that took place around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Rockton Mobil convenience store, 111 N. Blackhawk Blvd.

The suspect is being described as a white male, over 6 feet tall, weighing around 280 pounds, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black mask, according to a news release from the Rockton Police Department. The suspect left the robbery scene in a dark colored vehicle similar to a Honda Prelude.

Hononegah High School was placed on a soft lock-down until the crime scene was secured.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call 815-282-2600.

Tags