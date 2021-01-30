ROCKTON - Rockton police are investigating a robbery that took place around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Rockton Mobil convenience store, 111 N. Blackhawk Blvd.
The suspect is being described as a white male, over 6 feet tall, weighing around 280 pounds, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black mask, according to a news release from the Rockton Police Department. The suspect left the robbery scene in a dark colored vehicle similar to a Honda Prelude.
Hononegah High School was placed on a soft lock-down until the crime scene was secured.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call 815-282-2600.