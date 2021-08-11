ROSCOE—Pavement patching work is scheduled to begin Aug. 16 on Elevator Road in the area of Clayton Circle.
Tthe work will require Clayton Circle to be closed at the intersection with Elevator Road. Traffice will be reduced to one lane in the work area.
The work is scheduled to be complete by Aug. 20, however the duration of the work and the closures will depend on the weather.
Flaggers and traffic control will be provided. Motorists should use caution and be prepared to stop in the work area. Traffic delays are to be expected.