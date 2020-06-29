SOUTH BELOIT—Residents have been sneaking into South Beloit City Park in spite of barriers being placed at the entrances and signs posted saying the flooded park is closed.
“We’re constantly kicking people out of the park,” South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said. “They are down there several days a week.”
Truman said the people have been going into the park to fish or to swim, but there are dangers that people might not think about in the park which has been closed since October of 2018.
Because the stagnant water has been in the park for over a year, it is possibly a ripe environment for bacteria and other health risks. Standing water also can be a breeding environment for mosquitoes which can carry disease, such as West Nile virus.
Truman said the people who have been kicked out of the park know they shouldn’t be in there.
“We ask them, ‘did you see the signs?’ and they say, ‘Yeah. Sorry,’” Truman said.
Some of the people who go down in the park know there are probably big fish in the lake, because no one has been fishing there for over a year.
“I wouldn’t eat anything I caught down there,” Truman said with a laugh.
Mayor Ted Rehl said City Park is such a risky environment right now because city officials don’t know what is down there.
“We don’t know the depths of the water in any given area,” he said.
Surfaces under the water also could be slippery and present a risk of people falling.
Parks and Public Property Commissioner Ken Morse and the South Beloit Beautification Committee have been working on a plan to develop an alternative park area near Nature at the Confluence.
Ayers and Associates have designed plans for the new park area, Rehl said.
“We are having a meeting next week to look and the “big picture” plans,” Rehl said.
He added once plans are reviewed, public meetings will be scheduled to go over the park plans. He hopes plans will be finalized by the beginning of August.
Meanwhile, the South Beloit Police Department will be monitoring City Park to ensure people stay out of the park and stay safe.
