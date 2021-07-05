ROSCOE—Local residents with questions or concerns on state issues are invited to attend a morning “Coffee Talk with Joe” hosted by State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, from 9—10 a.m. on July 8 at Sophia’s Restaurant, 5467 Bridge St., Roscoe.
Complimentary coffee will be provided. Discussion will include the new state budget that went into effect on July 1 and legislation Sosnowski worked on during the recent spring legislative session.
Constituents who are unable to attend but still wish to provide feedback can do so online by clicking “Contact” on the homepage menu of his website, joesosnowski.org.