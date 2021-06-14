ROCKTON—The American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois chapter got a call to assist first responders on Monday morning with canteen service, providing water and food items as firefighters fought the fire at the Chemtool plant.
The chapter then reached out to its partners, including the McDonalds in Roscoe, which donated lunch for all of the first responders, according to Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northwest Illinois chapter Leslie Luther.
As of Monday afternoon, Luther said the chapter was working with the Salvation Army to provide meals in the evening. As of mid-afternoon there were more than 20 evacuees at the reception sites. The American Red Cross chapter was going to assess if there was a need for overnight sheltering later in the day.
Domino’s Pizza in Beloit donated around 30 pizzas at noon and were planning to deliver another 30 at 7 p.m. at Roscoe Middle School for when evacuees were returning home from work, according to Domino’s Supervisor Amanda Spranger. The school was serving as a shelter area for people who had to leave their home due to close proximity to the Chemtool fire.
“We do it because it’s the right thing to do. We appreciate our community. It’s a small way we can give back when we can,” Spranger said.