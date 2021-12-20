ROCKTON TOWNSHIP—Randy Johnson, a Rockton Township trustee, has announced he is running as the Republican candidate for Winnebago County Treasurer.
Part of his plans include lowering the amount of unpaid property taxes to help improve budgets. He said taxpayers in Winnebago County pay some of the highest taxes in the country.
“I will lower the amount of unpaid property taxes in Winnebago County and address the number of properties in our county that don’t pay property taxes and haven’t for years. This is a lot of money that could improve budgets for the numerous taxing bodies in Winnebago County. This also affects those paying their property taxes on time by raising their levy to make up for the deficit. Vacant properties need to be sold, rehabilitated and get back on the tax rolls,” he said.
Holding the government accountable, he said he will work with state representatives to reduce redundant spending through changing antiquated laws.
“Winnebago County needs a fiscally responsible County Treasurer,” Johnson said
Johnson was elected to a second term as a Rockton Township Trustee in April.
As Rockton Township Trustee he helped defeat the GLB railway which he said would have allowed dangerous and toxic cargo to cross the county. He said he is also working to clean the blight in the township, improving township cemeteries, improving Nygren Wetlands and rehabbing the Rockton Community Center.
“During my tenure the township has provided general welfare assistance for those in need. I have been active in numerous community service organizations and various local government offices,” he said.
His career has been in the media as a newspaper publisher and printer where he worked regularly with the county clerk, county assessor, county treasurer and Rockford board of elections.
Johnson’s community service includes serving on various press associations, chambers of commerce, economic development boards and founding vice-president of an area Optimist Club.
He said he his a commitment to personal leadership and community service, has excellent skills in leading teams to meet and exceed goals and the ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment, history of creating and maintaining productive and beneficial employee/management relations and has highly effective verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills.
He is a long-time Rockton resident and married with five children.
“I appreciate the opportunity to give back to the community where my wife Kris and I raised our family,” he said.