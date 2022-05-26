There have been reported cases of bats with rabies in four Illinois counties since May 15, state health officials say.
The cases have been reported in Champaign, Jackson, Macon and Will counties. There have been a total of five rabid bat cases in Illinois, so far in 2022. The first case happened earlier this year in Grundy county.
In 2021, the total of rabid bats reached 40 total across 15 counties in Illinois.
“There have been no human rabies cases contracted from bats reported so far in Illinois this year,” said Michael Claffey, Illinois Department of Public Health Information Officer.
The Illinois Department of Public Health keeps an updated map of confirmed bat rabies cases on the website https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/rabies/surveillance-map-archive.html.
Claffey said when the weather gets warmer, bats come out of hibernation, and more people are outside, so the number of cases starts to rise.
Wisconsin has one confirmed case of a rabid bat in 2022 and 21 in total in 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The state has not confirmed any human rabies cases caused by bats.
Rock County has currently not confirmed any positive rabies cases in bats.
“We have currently received no cases of bats with rabies this year,” said Matt Wesson, Environmental Health Supervisor Rock County. “There were no cases last year as well.”
Bats are not the only animal people should be wary of when it comes to rabies.
“Any mammal could contract rabies, so it is important to be cautious of any wild animal,” Wesson noted. “Skunks are the second most common contractor of rabies in Wisconsin.”
In late 2021, the CDCC confirmed three deaths reported from rabies after contact with bats. The infections took place in Idaho, Illinois and Texas.
70% of human rabies originated from bats in the United States, according to the CDC.
“We advise if possible to contain or trap a bat, if bitten or exposed to one,” Wesson said. “Then immediately call your local health department.”
An example of this is, if someone wakes up with a bat in their room, the Illinois Health Department advises to not kill or release the bat before calling the local health department.
If in contact with a bat the CDD suggests residents call a local or state health department or animal control to trap the bat, if unable to trap yourself. Then the bat can be tested to determine if anyone who has had contact with the animal will need a rabies vaccine.
If the bat leaves on its own and is unable to be trapped, the next step would be to call a doctor.
“We have tested a few bats throughout the year, but have found no positive cases in Rock County so far,” Wesson noted. “Tests are usually only done when a bat has come in contact with a human.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health advises to keep all pets, even indoor pets, updated on their rabies shots.