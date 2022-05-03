ROCKFORD—Northern Illinois voters will have some decisions to make in June as there will be some contested races in the primary election.
In an Illinois House race, former Illinois Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park will face Roscoe Village President Mark Szula who both are seeking the Republican nomination for the District 90 Illinois House seat.
Cabello previously represented District 68 in the Illinois House, but he was defeated in 2020 by Democrate Rep. Dave Vella. Cabello has been a detective with the Rockford Police Department and a Winnebago County Board member.
Szula has been serving on the Roscoe Village Board since 2017. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He has been a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 for more than 35 years.
The newly drawn District 90 of the Illinois House of Representatives includes the communities of South Beloit, Rockton, Roscoe, Shirland, Durand, Freeport and part of Machesney Park.
The Winnebago County Clerk, Winnebago County Treasurer, an Illinois House seat and some Winnebago County Board positions have primary challenges. The primary election will be held June 28. The winners of the June primary races will advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
For the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, incumbent Republican Lori Gummow will face Republican challenger Michael Delgado.
Gummow has served at county clerk since 2018. She ran for office on the promise to effectively merge the offices of county clerk and county recorder, which she accomplished. Prior to being elected county clerk, she was executive director of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
Michael Delgado is a correctional officer at the Winnebago County Jail.
In the race for Winnebago County Treasurer, Republicans Randy Johnson and Steve Schultz will face off for a chance to challenge incumbent Democrat Susan Goral in November.
Johnson is a Rockton Township trustee. He said he wants to address the number of properties in Winnebago County where no property tax is being paid. He said by making all property owners responsible, it will lower property taxes paid by all.
Schultz has been a member of the Winnebago County Board since 2008, representing District 3. He is a certified public accountant. He believes his experience in financial services will bring a new level of efficiencies to the treasurers office.
Two Winnebago County Board seats have contested primary races in June.
Republicans John M. Guevara and Jay Durstock both are seeking the nomination from their party for the District 3 County Board seat. Guevara is a former member of the Winnebago County Board. Durstock is a member of the Roscoe Zoning Board.
In District 7, incumbent Paul M. Arena of Roscoe will face Michelle Lewis in a race for the Republican nomination for the county board seat.
All 20 county board seats will be up for election in November.