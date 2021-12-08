SOUTH BELOIT—Prairie Hill Community Consolidated School District (CCSD) ranks in the top 2% of districts in Illinois, according to Illinois Assessment of Readiness (IAR) results for spring 2021.
“We were expecting a dip coming off the previous year where we lost three months of instruction in the spring of 2020. When the scores ended up coming up comparable to what they were in the past, and with an improvement in math, it was a little surprising. It also showed the hard work our teachers have put in, especially in the last year-and-a-half,” Prairie Hill Elementary School Principal Kevin Finnegan said.
For the past 10 years, Finnegan said Prairie Hill Elementary has been the performing top elementary school in Winnebago County.
As a district, Prairie Hill ranked 30th out of 837 school districts in math scores and seventh out of 839 in English/language arts assessments (in the top 1% of all state districts). Overall, Prairie Hill placed 17th out of 837 qualifying districts in the state, placing it in the top 2% of districts overall, and the only district in Winnebago County to be listed in the top 50 districts in the state.
Prairie Hill School District, a Pre-K-8th grade district housing over 750 students, comprises Prairie Hill Elementary School and Willowbrook Middle School. Prairie Hill Elementary School placed 24th out of 2087 elementary schools in the state in English/Language Arts IAR performance and 93rd out of 2,084 elementary schools in Math IAR performance statewide. For Willowbrook Middle School, the English/Language Arts IAR performance was third out of 565 statewide middle schools, while Math IAR scores were 22nd out of 565 middle schools.
The performance of the district puts Prairie Hill in elite company. While the district finished 17th overall in performance, it did so while having a significantly smaller budget than the districts who finished above it. For the 2020-21 school year, Prairie Hill CCSD #133 operated on a budget of $10,110 per pupil. The average of the 16 districts that finished with scores higher than Prairie Hill CCSD #133 was $21,833 per pupil. Prairie Hill’s success came while spending less than 50% per pupil than the districts that finished ahead of them spent.
Finnegan said staff has visited some of the school districts spending more helping the other districts to improve their resources and technology. However, Prairie Hill uses other tactics.
“When we compete, it is with our system we put in place, the teachers,” Finnegan said.
He said all grade level teachers meet 90 minutes a week for collaboration to zero in on the needs of every student.
“No child is being left behind here,” Finnegan added.
Finnegan said he has no doubt that having in-person school all year was a contributing factor to the high scores. A couple classrooms went remote at times, but the building remained open every day.
The third grade was 18th in the state out of 1,859 in ELA which put them in the top 0.9%. In math they were 38th out of 1,863 which put them in the top 2%.
In a Wednesday interview, third grade teachers Kelly Rogers, Chloe Kuhn, Sarah Shoevlin and Brenda Colwell and Curriculum Coordinator Kim Andrews said they attribute the scores to their time solving problems and looking at data together and reflecting on their students’ greatest struggles. During their meeting Wednesday, the teachers stuck to their agenda of various topics of student achievement. Finnegan said the school has a culture of having a laser focus on data and discussing student outcomes.
Prairie Hill CCSD #133 is located in South Beloit, Illinois and its enrollment encompasses portions of Roscoe and South Beloit.
Prairie Hill Elementary School received the National Blue Ribbon Award in 2014, the first public school in Winnebago County to earn such a distinction. Prairie Hill, with a mission statement of “Students First, Always” is a recognized Professional Learning Community (PLC) that has become an area leader in its success with Standards-Referenced grading.
The district is led by Superintendent Clint Czizek in his fourth year at the helm. Prairie Hill principal Kevin Finnegan has held his position for 11 years and Willowbrook Middle School principal Michael Plourde is in his fourth year as head of his building. The district employs more than 100 staff members, with a teaching workforce of just over 50.