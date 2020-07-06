SPRINGFIELD – With extreme heat dominating the forecast, the Illinois Department of Transportation cautioned motorists to be on the lookout for pavement buckling on roads throughout the state.
“One of the hottest weeks of the year means the potential for pavement failures will increase,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “At IDOT, we have the necessary staffing and materials in place to make repairs as quickly as possible. We ask the public to stay alert and avoid driving over buckled roads, if possible, while giving our crews plenty of room to work.”
Pavement failures can be reported to IDOT by calling 800-452-4368 or by reaching out to law enforcement via 911.
