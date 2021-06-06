ROSCOE—The Roscoe Police Department reported the body of a male subject was found in Kelley Myers Park Sunday afternoon.
Roscoe police were called to the park at 12595 Wilmington Close Road at 1:42 p.m., according to a news release from the police department. The body of the deceased male was found in the park. The name of the deceased male was not released, pending notification of family. There does not appear to be a threat to the public, the news release state.
The Roscoe Police Department is continuing its investigation into the incident.