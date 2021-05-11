ROCKTON — Old Settlers Days will be back this year, providing music, food and family fun from June 17-20.
“We are going to have our first female headliner ever on Sunday—Gabby Barrett,” said Rockton Village President, OSD Chair and Entertainment Director John Peterson. “We encourage people to come and support the event. It’s all volunteer-run and profits raised will go back out into the community.
Once again the music stages, carnival games and rides will be set up in Settlers Park. The entertainment lineup is as follows:
On Thursday, June 17, the beer tent will feature Minimal, and the main stage will host Bella Cain and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. On Friday, June 18 the beer tent will have Dirt Road Rebelz and the main stage will host Matt Stell and Jimmie Allen. On Saturday, June 19 the beer tent will have Penny Mae Dixon and Blind Date and the main stage will have Troy Cartwright and Riley Green. On Sunday, June 20 the beer tent will have Bree Morgan and the main stage will host Walker County and Gabby Barrett.
On Saturday, June 19 there will be a parade at noon on Main Street. Skinners Amusement will provide the carnival attractions with wristband specials available.
Tickets and the event schedule is available at Oldsettersdays.com. Tickets are $20 a night through May 31 and $25 a night after June 1 for the music shows, and there’s a four-day pass available. Tickets went on sale a few weeks ago.
“We had the best first day we’ve ever had,” Peterson said.
The Rockton Lions Club puts on the event and it’s the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“Lots of people are counting on us,” Peterson said.
It typically brings in tens of thousands of dollars. This year, it’s projected to make $80,000 to $90,000. The Rockton Lions Clubs gives the money to charities supporting its focus on sight, hearing and diabetes as well as for other local needs.
“There is a lot of excitement in the public and in the Rockton Lions Cub. We have put a lot of work planning it, discussing protocols and what it’s going to look like this year,” Peterson said.
For the weekend, the event can attract between 25,000 and 30,000 including carnival and shows.
Peterson said Illinois is entering the bridge phase of reopening on Friday, which makes it a little more comfortable for ticket sales. Currently in phase 4, the concert area would be limited to 2,000 people. As the bridge phase is entered it could allow up to 4,000 people. The state could be in phase 5 in the first part of June.
“If we are still in the bridge phase at time of OSD will be some state mandated guidelines regarding mask wearing and sanitation and distancing,” Peterson said. “We want people to be safe and will follow whatever guidelines that are in place of the time of the event.”
Old Settlers Days has a long history in Rockton. Starting out years ago on Main Street, and being run by various groups including the OSD Committee, and the Rockton Chamber of Commerce. The Rockton Lions Club took over the festival 17 years ago, and it is run by the Rockton Lions Club volunteers.