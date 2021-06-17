ROCKTON - Those who live within the one-mile radius of the Chemtool industrial fire still are under an evacuation order, according to authorities as the fire entered its fourth day Thursday.
Also residents affected by the evacuation order are being directed on how to file claims for reimbursement related to the evacuation at www.wchd.org/fire, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center.
“We will of course continue to provide our ongoing support and transparency. We will be launching a claim form for requests for reimbursement for personal expenses tied to the evacuation, such as hotel stays, on the site this morning,” said Lubrizol Senior Director of Global Communications Alicia Gauer in an email to the Beloit Daily News Thursday morning. The reimbursement forms were later live on the website.
Lubrizol has contracted with Clean Harbors to provide removal of fire-related debris. Residents with fire debris on their property should contact Clean Harbors at 877-552-8942
“This number has been posted on the Winnebago County Health Department, as well as our response site www.Lubrizol.com/Rockton. All calls will be logged and returned,” Gauer said. “In addition to this effort, and our to-date support of the North Western Illinois Red Cross and the Northern Illinois Food Banks, we have also made a donation to the Rockton Lions Club.”
Remediation efforts also will be supported, Gauer stated.
Meanwhile, the Citizens for Chemtool Accountability - a group organized on Facebook by group co-administrator Roscoe Township Trustee Elizabeth Lindquist, Zach Olson and others - will hold a community meeting Monday evening from 6:30-8 p.m. at Mary's Market, 4866 Bluestem Road, Roscoe.
“The meeting will be live-streamed. The agenda and speakers will be announced in the coming days,” Lindquist said.
The group has been meeting on Facebook to share information and hopes to eventually come up with a plan to ensure Lubrizol is held accountable for its actions.
In a press release Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson stated there is no timeline as to when the one-mile evacuation zone will be lifted.
Residents no longer need to wear masks when outdoors within the 3-mile zone. However, those with respiratory conditions and underlying health conditions are encouraged to continue to do so as a safety precaution.
The air quality is continuously being assessed with the use of over 30 monitoring devices at ground level throughout Winnebago County. The monitors are moved at regular intervals to obtain comprehensive sampling.
Water samples are being collected from the Rock River, sentinel wells, wastewater treatment plants, sanitation lines on site and water runoff from fire suppression.
Sampling also will be done in storm sewers on a predetermined schedule to test for any contaminants. Soil sampling will be one component of the sample of the debris/ash from the fire in the evacuation zone that will be collected from a representative sample. Sampling will be expanded beyond the evacuation zone to determine the concentration in these areas.
Chief Wilson asks the public to remain patient.
“The fire is contained as fire suppression efforts continue," Wilson said. "As materials are moved, there may be flare ups, but the fire is contained.”
Wilson encouraged anyone experiencing respiratory issues to seek medical attention.
For more information people can visit visit the Winnebago County Health Department’s website for up-to-date information at www.wchd.org/fire. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 (Great Lakes Region) also has a website dedicated to providing air quality summaries at: https://response.epa.gov/ChemtoolFire.