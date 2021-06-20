JOLIET, Ill.—A Chicago man is dead and seven other men were injured in a chain reaction crash involving eight motorcycles on Interstate 80 near Interstate 55 in Will County on Saturday.
The crash occurred at about 10:32 a.m., according to a news release from the Illinois State Police. One motorcycle crashed and the others crashed in a chain reaction.
Edwin Torres, 45, of Chicago was identified as the motorcyclist who died.
The following men were injured in the crash: John Melvin II, 57, of DuQuoin, Ill., Tomasz M. Weichic, 45, of Paletine, Ill., Paul E. Schwab, 53, of Morris, Ill., Lonny D. Bailey Sr., 50, of Carterville, Alexsander Zabawa, 58, of Bartlett, Ill., Lucas W. Brooks, 41, of Bloomington, Ill. and Albert C. Bischof, 51, of Kenosha, Wis.
The state police is continuing its investigation.