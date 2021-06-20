ROCKTON — Through a variety of bumps and challenges, the Old Settlers Days Days community celebration went forward this weekend, attracting large crowds of people thirsty for some family fun.
Jonathan Sutherland, one of the volunteers with Old Settlers Days, said everyone who passed through the gates at Settlers Park seemed to have a good time.
Old Settlers Day was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so all the organizers were excited when limitations on large gatherings of people were lifted in the Winnebago County. Then, the next challenge arose as the industrial fire at the Chemtool plant in Rockton threatened the festival this year. Organizers kept in touch with county health officials and fire department officials to see if the event would have to be called off again. Then, they were given the green light for the event.
“We said, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s for the community,’” Sutherland said.
The Rockton Lions Club organizes Old Settlers Days and funds raised by the event go to several local charitable agencies.
“We have a saying: Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion,” Sutherland said.
There was a slight hiccup on opening night—Thursday—when the festival grounds had to be evacuated briefly because of lightning. But, once the storm passed everyone was welcomed back into Settlers Park.
Rockton Village President John Peterson said despite the bumps in the road, Old Settlers Days looks like a success.
On Sunday, organizers moved up the concert schedule because a storm was moving into the area. Peterson said it was all part of being flexible to make the festival work smoothly.
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” he said. “You have to have a plan A, plan B, plan C and D.”
He said he was worried the headliner act for Saturday, Riley Green, was not going to make it to Rockton because earlier in the day his crew ran into a hail storm in Southern Illinois. But, everything worked out.
Shawn Hanson was at the festival with his children. He was happy to be out on a sunny day in the park.
“We usually go each year. The kids enjoy it,” he said.
Saturday featured the Old Settlers Days Parade which moved through downtown Rockton.
On the main stage at Settlers Park, some top-name acts were performing, including Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, Riley Green, Troy Cartwright, Gabby Barrett and Walker County.
Despite the challenges at the beginning of Old Settlers Days, it appears the celebration was a success.