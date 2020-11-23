ROSCOE—NorthPointe Health and Wellness has canceled the 12th Annual Turkey Trot run due to the Illinois Tier 3 mitigation restrictions.
NorthPointe and Beloit Health System had planned to hold the annual Thanksgiving Day run, but with some restrictions due to COVID-19 concerns. Fewer runners, reducing the distance of the run and having runners start in small groups were some of the restrictions.
However, when Illinois initiated Tier 3 restrictions on Nov. 20, it was clear the event would have to be canceled. One of the Tier 3 restrictions states that any outdoor event would have to be limited to 10 people or fewer and all participants would have to wear masks.
Refunds will be issued to people who had already registered for the run.