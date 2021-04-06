SOUTH BELOIT—A non-fatal shooting occurred in South Beloit on March 25, marking the first shooting in the city in nearly three years, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Officers responded at around noon to the 400 block of Washington Street for a reported gunshot wound victim, Truman said. The unidentified man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being transported to a hospital in Madison.
Truman said he believed the shooting was “an isolated incident,” but declined to provide further details citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.
The last shooting that occurred in South Beloit was on July 28, 2018 in the 100 block of Lincoln Street when two people were fatally shot and a third critically injured. Zach Fosberg, 19, and Stephon Gander, 22, died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Logan Wunder, 20, faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for his alleged role in the shooting to which he has pleaded not guilty. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wunder remains in custody at the Winnebago County jail on a $500,000 bond.