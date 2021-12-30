Residents in Illinois and Wisconsin can expect to see new laws taking effect in 2022 as both states passed a host of legislative packages that were signed by the state’s respective governors.
Illinois and Wisconsin have differing procedures on how and when new laws take effect, with bills in Illinois becoming law in the new calendar year while Wisconsin bills that are signed into law take effect the day after its date of publication, according to Wisconsin state statute. In Illinois, over 280 bills will become law on Jan. 1, 2022, according to an analysis by the Chicago Tribune.
Below is a summary of some new laws signed by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in 2021:
- Phone use near crashes: A new law bans drivers from using cellphones near crash sites making it illegal for drivers to use handheld devices within 500 feet of a crash site. The new law establishes emergency or roadside response zones within the area of a crash site. The new law does not apply to traffic stops. The law also creates penalties if a driver hurts someone while committing a traffic violation in a construction zone, utility work area or emergency response area.
- Support for sexual assault victims: A new law establishes a statutory procedure for collecting and submitting sexual assault kits to state crime labs for processing and retention. A companion bill, Wisconsin Act 117, also creates a tracking system for survivors of sexual assault to access information about the status of their test kit as it heads through the criminal justice system. The law also mandates that as law enforcement agencies and health care workers collect evidence in sexual assault cases, all information will be entered into the newly-established Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System.
- Police use of force: Evers signed Act 75 into law that addresses officer use of force and oversight. The bill establishes standards for when an office may use force and deadly force. The new law also includes a requirement to report non-compliant use of force by officers and creates a clause that states officers have a duty to intervene to prevent or stop non-compliant uses of force. It also creates whistleblower protections for officers who come forward in the event of police misconduct.
- School funding transparency: A new law now regulates public access to school financial information by requiring the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to open an online portal available to the public in the 2023-24 school year that shows financial data collected by all school districts and independent charter schools.
- Medicaid rate increase: In the state budget approved by Evers in July, the home health reimbursement rate increased $473,300 for the state share of payments to go along with matching federal funds. The funding is to support practical nurses, registered nurses, and nurse practitioners in home health agencies. The state budget also includes $18.9 million next year and 59.3 million in 2023 to increase funding for the increase of funding of the hourly rate paid for personal care service providers to $20.69 on Jan. 1 and $22.35 on Jan. 1, 2023.
Below is a summary of some laws set to take effect in Illinois next year:
- Minimum wage increase: For the third straight year, the minimum wage in Illinois will increase. Statewide, the minimum wage increases by $1 to $12 per hour as part of a legislative package approved in 2019. At that time, the minimum wage was $8.25 an hour, with the new law to increase the minimum wage in Illinois to $15 an hour by 2025.
- Juneteenth: The holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. on June 19 will now be a paid holiday for state workers and public school employees. The holiday will be observed on Monday, June 20.
- Youth vaping: A new law bans the use of cartoon or video game characters to market e-cigarettes. Sellers also will not be allowed to advertise the e-cigarettes as low-risk products.
- Gun safety: A new law requires the Illinois State Police to take away guns from people who have had firearm owner identification cards revoked but have failed to turn in weapons. The law stems from an Aurora, Illinois warehouse shooting at Henry Pratt Co. in February of 2019.
- Police body cameras: Law enforcement agencies in counties or cities with 500,000 or more residents will be required to equip all officers with body-worn cameras.