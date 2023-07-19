ROCKFORD - The names of two men who were shot and killed over the weekend in Rockford have been released by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
Rashad Pelzer, 41, was found in the 3500 block of Elm Street in Rockford around 7 p.m. on Friday. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.