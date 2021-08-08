ROSCOE — Set. Spike. Slat!
That pretty much sums up the action at the 40th annual Roscoe Mud Volleyball Tournament held Saturday at Riverside Park in Roscoe.
A competitive crowd of 135 mud-caked teams waded into the soupy mud volleyball courts to do battle and have a bunch of fun on the slightly muggy day in the park.
Saturday marked the return of the mud volleyball tournament after it had to be cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also marked the first year that it was a fundraising event for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, an agency that promotes recycling and environmental responsibility. In past years, the event was a fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation.
Jean Ginner, marketing and events coordinator for Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, said the turnout for the first year her agency was organizing the event was encouraging and a bit surprising.
“The people are wonderful. We have a good group here,” she said.
She said the event has received lots of support from the Village of Roscoe. The Roscoe Police Department had officers on site and the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District supplied water so the players could clean up a little between matches.
Ginner also noted there were about 50 volunteers who played an essential role in putting on the tournament.
Derion Halfacre of Dixon, Illinois, was enjoying some snacks as his team relaxed at a tailgate party in the parking area. His team, called Mudder Bumpers, was made up mostly of his brothers and sisters.
When asked why he came to slosh through the mud, he said it was for their personal enjoyment.
“It’s just for fun. We did it four or five years ago and we had a blast,” he said. “And it’s for charity.”
Steven McCoy of Rockford was at another tailgate party as he waited for his next match. He was on one of two teams sponsored by his employer, J&M Plating of Rockford.
He also said he and his teammates were just there to have fun, and it was fun for the kids as well.
“We bring the kids and throw them in the mud. They have a good time,” he said.
Greg Cobb of Rockford had the same idea as little Joseph Cobb dove into the mud volleyball court between matches. His team, the Mud Engineers, were ready to play their next game and they were planning to play dirty—literally.
Ginner said the turnout and the support that was present for this year’s tournament was encouraging and she already was on her way to planning for next year.
“We have detailed information so we can get everything lined up for next year,” she said.