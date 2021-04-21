SOUTH BELOIT — There are a lot of twists and turns in Remi the mastiff’s journey to being a mother of 13 pups on National Puppy Day, March 23.
Remi’s unexpected and bountiful litter came after a lot of selfless love from her human mother, Zosia Lounsbury.
Zosia and Virgil Lounsbury and their children, Nate and Natalee, were Remi’s first owners, rearing her since puppyhood. Zosia had been working in an on-call position which allowed her many hours with her beloved Remi.
Three months before COVID struck, Zosia got a new full-time position requiring her to be away from Remi. The family tried putting Remi in a kennel for the day and she would drool profusely and run her nose against the cage until it bled. The Lounsburys then tried allowing her to roam the house during the day but she would press on the window so hard everyone worried she’d bust it and hurt herself. She would chew up scissors, items in the sink and, sometimes, house trim and drywall.
When the family was home with Remi, she was a perfect angel, but once alone her separation anxiety sent her into a destruction mode. The family tried all kinds of toys and gates and eventually resorted to a prescription for Prozac for anxiety which didn’t seem to help. Even the family’s smaller dog and cat weren’t enough to keep Remi company during Zosia’s absence.
The family finally was forced to make a heart-wrenching decision, to try sending Remi to the home of Virgil’s brother Gary Jones and sister-in-law Stacey Jones. The couple had an 11-year-old mastiff named Tank to keep her company during the day and Remi had always taken a shine to Gary.
It was a sad day when Gary came to pick up Remi, with the Lounsbury family crying over her departure.
However, Virgil said he felt comfortable with Remi going to his brother’s home.
“Those two spoil the heck out of the animals. I knew she was going to a good place,” he said.
Although the Joneses soon realized Remi couldn’t be caged in any way, she behaved in the house while in the company of Tank when they went to work and the two dogs were best of friends, and well, soon a little bit more.
Gary caught the two in some shenaginas on a snowy day outside. The two canines were so enamored with each other Gary feared they might get too cold and need a blanket.
“I was calling them to come into the house. With the snow and cold I didn’t want them to freeze,” he said.
By mid-February, Gary had suspicions Remi was pregnant. With Tank getting older, Gary said he figured Remi would only have a couple puppies and maybe he would keep one in memory of Tank.
On the day of the labor, Stacey was at work while Gary awaited the births. Remi had her first four pups and Gary thought it was over, but 20 minutes later another one arrived and they just kept coming until there were 13. When he texted his wife, she thought her husband was joking.
“I said, ‘yeah right,’” Stacey said.
These days the 13 puppies are in a kid’s pool in their bedroom with constant love and tending as they stretch their wee puppy paws and give their little yawns. Remi and Tank couldn’t be happier.
It’s still a bit emotional for Zosia, who still hurts at making the hard decision to rehome her dog.
“She’s happier there and where she is meant to be,” Zosia said.
Zosia has since gotten a German shepherd puppy which grew up accustomed to crate training and is adapting well. Zosia visits Remi regularly and loves cuddling with Remi’s pups.
“There’s no words to describe them, and it’s impossible not to fall in love with one of them,” she said.
Although a bit hard to share, Zosia said she wanted to tell her story to let others know they aren’t alone in their dog struggles, especially during COVID-19 when many worked from home and then had to go back to the office.
She hopes others getting puppies will consider getting their little ones accustomed to kennels if that could be in their future.
Despite the difficult journey, Zosia has enjoyed seeing Remi reach her potential and be happy in her new surroundings.
“Sometimes the right decision isn’t the easy one,” Zosia.
The next move will be getting the puppies into proper homes.
“It’s very important for all of us that the puppies go to good homes who are ready for the adventure of mastiff ownership,” Zosia said.