ROCKFORD - A Rockford man was sentenced in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Friday to seven years in prison for a hit-and-run where a man in a wheelchair was killed.
Kellen Marcel Odems, 33, pleaded guilty to aggravated leaving the scene of an accident involving a death on Feb. 10.
Odems was charged with hitting and killing Richard Walker, 67, who was crossing the street near the intersection of Kishwaukee Street and 18th Avenue in Rockford on Sept. 9, 2016. When police arrived on the scene they found Walker in the street and debris from his wheelchair. Odems was identified as the suspect in the case and he was charged.