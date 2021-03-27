MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - An apparent road rage incident left a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called to the area near North Second Street and Maple Avenue in Machesney Park at about 11:20 p,m, Friday where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was a road rage incident and the suspect fled the area.
Detectives from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department are currently conducting a follow up investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff's department Detective Bureau at 815- 319-6400 or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.