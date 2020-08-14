SOUTH BELOIT - A man from Lisle, Illinois was arrested Thursday and is accused of impersonating a South Beloit police officer in order to collect money for a charity.
Nicholas Cercelli, 49, faces a charge of false personation/solicitation, which is a class 4 felony, according to a news release from the South Beloit Police Department.
South Beloit police were contacted Wednesday by local businesses who reported a man, who said he was an officer with the South Beloit Police Department, was collecting donations for the Shop With A Cop program. Police located Cercelli on Thursday and he was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.