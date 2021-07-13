ROCKTON—Macktown Living History has an action-packed August and September planned, as well as the Frenchman’s Frolic set for Oct. 16 and 17—the first big event at the site post-pandemic.
Volunteers at the site have organized informational sessions, workshops and events to give participants a glimpse into the past.
Organizer Connie Gleasman said the next event will be a Second Sunday informational session on cast iron cooking, held the second Sunday in August—Aug. 8, from 2—4 p.m. All second Sunday events are free and open to the public with no registration required.
Gleasman explained the session will include highlights on cast iron cooking up to the 1850s.
“There was a shift in utensils used for cooking because of the advent of the iron stove,” Gleasman said.
The previous Second Sunday event was on the history of gardens at Macktown before 1850, which attracted an ample following.
“Second Sundays have been well received. We had a large crowd for the gardening event. I was harvesting the rye planted last fall, and it was a beautiful day for it,” Gleasman said.
With September being Archaeology Awareness Month, there will be an upcoming workshop on prehistoric artifact identification. People will learn the history of how things were created and learn how to locate and describe them in proper notes to help preserve history. Dr. Rochelle Lurie, who is an archaeologist, and avocational archaeologist Peter Czyzewski will be the instructors. More details will be coming soon at the Macktown website at www.macktownlivinghistory.com and on the Facebook page.
In October, the Second Sunday event will be “all things apple cider” from 2—4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 followed by Macktown’s first big event since the pandemic—The Frenchman’s Frolic on Oct. 16 and 17. On Saturday of the Frenchman’s Frolic there will be classes on using silk ribbon and embroidery and on making a twine bag of the Great Lakes. Registration for classes is required.
During the Frenchman’s Frolic, historic interpreters from all over the Midwest will descend on Macktown. They will be dressed in traditional attire for the times and may include French fur traders, Native Americans and other early inhabitants of the settlement.
“This is the first large event we’ve had and we are hoping to have a good turnout,” Gleasman said. “The general public will be able to come and ask questions.”
Gleasman said more details will be coming about the event. It’s in the planning stages and “some special treats for the public” are being planned.
On Sept. 24, Macktown will hold its first Scotch Four Ball Tournament Golf Play Day at Macktown Golf Course. It marks a new fundraising event for Macktown. Registration and payment is required and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis. More information is on the website.
Gleasman said organizers hoped to have it last year, but were unable to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping it will be successful. It’s a different way of doing a tournament,” she said.
For the tournament, people need to register and pay ahead and it’s first come, first serve.
Macktown was founded in the mid-1830’s by Stephen Andrew Mack Jr., and his wife, Mary Hononegah. Macktown, then known as Pekatonic, represents a time and place of change on the Illinois frontier when the fur trade collided with a progressive world.
In prosperous times, Pekatonic boasted of the Mack’s two-story home and store, a furniture store, a school room, a shoemaker’s shop, a tavern, a trading post, fur trapper’s cabins, and other homes belonging to the population of 200-300. A ferry and bridge traversed the Rock River.
Following Mack’s death in 1850 and the destruction of the bridge in 1851, the Macktown settlement area failed to thrive. The northern part of the settlement prospered and officially became known as Rockton in 1846 or 1847.
The Winnebago County Forest Preserve District and the Macktown Living History Education Center have undertaken plans to restore Macktown to its 1830—1846 historic condition.