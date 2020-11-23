ROSCOE - A Machesney Park man faces sexual assault charges following a two-month investigation conducted by the Roscoe Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
Lawrence Cornellier, 28, faces three counts of aggravated criminal sex assault, three counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse, three counts of criminal sex assault, three counts of unlawful restraint and one count of unlawful communication with a witness, according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department. He was arrested Friday.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has approved the charges against Cornellier.