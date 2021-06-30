MACHESNEY PARK – A Machesney Park man faces child pornography charges after his arrest Wednesday, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police
Nathan M. Sullivan, 28, faces once count of dissemination of child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.
A search warrant was executed at Sullivan's residence on Mildred Road in Machesney Park on Wednesday following an investigation. The warrant was executed by Illinois State Police - Division of Criminal Investigation officials, along with State Police District 16 Troopers, State Police DCI Digital Crimes Unit, Attorney General’s High Tech Crimes Bureau, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and South Beloit Police Department. Investigators seized evidence supporting the arrest of Sullivan.
Sullivan is being held at the Winnebago County Jail pending a bond hearing.