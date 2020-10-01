LOVES PARK—A Loves Park man faces five counts of aggravated Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after he was involved in a two vehicle crash Monday that left two people and himself injured.
Benjamin D. Welter, 28, also faces charges of failure to report a personal injury, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
At 8:30 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5500 block of Kilburn Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. A woman and a man were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries. Witnesses said the driver of one of the vehicles fled the scene.
Welter was found in Machesney Park later.