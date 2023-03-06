Lotteries Lotteries Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Mar 6, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinSun. Supercash:1, 18, 21, 25, 30, 37Sun. Pick 3- Midday: 274Sun. Pick 3 Evening: 761Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 1488Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 9429Sun. Badger 5:5, 9, 15, 23, 26Sun. All or Nothing Midday:4, 6, 9, 11, 12, 1315, 16, 19, 20, 21Sun. All or Nothing Evening:2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 1014, 15, 17, 18, 22IllinoisSun. Pick 3—Midday: 558Sun. Pick 3—Evening: 008Sun. Pick 4—Midday: 6574Sun. Pick 4—Evening: 3554Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Midday: 1, 8, 9, 15, 16Sun. Lucky Day Lotto- Evening: 7, 18, 20, 26, 34Monday’s Lotto Jackpot: $11M Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Man dies in fiery crash near Clinton Beloit parents claim racial insults at basketball game Director of Early Brain Development named Walking school bus program debuts at Gaston Elementary Beloit man killed in snowmobile crash in Oneida County Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime